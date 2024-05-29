Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 49.35% to Rs 372.10 crore

Net loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 82.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.35% to Rs 372.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 734.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 83.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 97.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 1854.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1543.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales372.10734.66 -49 1854.071543.21 20 OPM %-6.836.34 --3.91-10.64 - PBDT-13.8861.53 PL -36.28-97.51 63 PBT-21.0657.61 PL -63.70-122.76 48 NP-42.9182.21 PL -83.31-97.67 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KIOCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 39.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KIOCL rallies on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

KIOCL upgrades filtration system at pellet plant unit in Mangalore

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmessar Biotech &amp; Nutrition standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the March 2024 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 415.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 15.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story