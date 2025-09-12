JSW Energy rises after commissioning 317 MW renewable capacity in August

JSW Energy added 1.14% to Rs 527.55 after the company announced that it had successfully commissioned 317 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in August, taking its total installed capacity to 13,097 MW.

The additions comprise 240 MW of hydro capacity from the Kutehr project, 43 MW of wind, and 34 MW of solar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, renewables now account for 57% of JSW Energys portfolio, comprising 3,617 MW of wind, 2,192 MW of solar, and 1,631 MW of hydro capacity. The company has a total locked-in generation capacity of 30.3 GW, including 12.7 GW under construction, and 29.4 GWh of energy storage capacity in the pipeline. It targets achieving 30 GW of generation and 40 GWh of storage capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.