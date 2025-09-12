Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy rises after commissioning 317 MW renewable capacity in August

JSW Energy rises after commissioning 317 MW renewable capacity in August

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy added 1.14% to Rs 527.55 after the company announced that it had successfully commissioned 317 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in August, taking its total installed capacity to 13,097 MW.

The additions comprise 240 MW of hydro capacity from the Kutehr project, 43 MW of wind, and 34 MW of solar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, renewables now account for 57% of JSW Energys portfolio, comprising 3,617 MW of wind, 2,192 MW of solar, and 1,631 MW of hydro capacity. The company has a total locked-in generation capacity of 30.3 GW, including 12.7 GW under construction, and 29.4 GWh of energy storage capacity in the pipeline. It targets achieving 30 GW of generation and 40 GWh of storage capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of the JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of the power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.43% to Rs 743.12 crore on a 78.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,143.37 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JBM Auto climbs on IFC's $100 million investment in e-bus arm

Sattva Eng gains on securing Rs 125-cr water treatment plant contract from CMWSSB

Infosys update on proposed buyback of shares

INR recovers from record low levels; Positive equities and falling oil prices support

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story