JBM Auto climbs on IFC's $100 million investment in e-bus arm

JBM Auto soared 8.38% to Rs 677.90 after its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a $100 million long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The funds will be used to deploy 1,455 modern electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam and Gujarat under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa Scheme. This marks IFC's first investment in the e-bus sector in Asia and its largest globally.

JBM said the project will help cut over 1.6 billion kg of CO₂ emissions, save 600 million litres of diesel, generate 5,500 jobs, and serve more than one billion passengers. The company has already deployed 2,500+ e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports, with an order book of 11,000 units under execution.