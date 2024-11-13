Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Garware Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 2.77 crore

Net profit of Garware Synthetics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.772.47 12 OPM %2.533.24 -PBDT0.02-0.08 LP PBT-0.09-0.19 53 NP0.03-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story