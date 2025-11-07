Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 51.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 347.90 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 51.50% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 347.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.347.90420.5913.9221.7554.2894.7145.6587.6731.9965.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News