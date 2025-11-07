Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 80.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 278.42 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 80.70% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 278.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.278.42275.9012.3322.0224.6553.088.3540.085.7729.89

