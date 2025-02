Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 10.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 350.72 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 10.40% to Rs 47.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 350.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 289.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.350.72289.3718.4318.4869.2061.7661.9355.0147.7743.27

