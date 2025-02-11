Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 62.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.68% to Rs 47.78 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 62.04% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.68% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales47.7830.11 59 OPM %7.959.00 -PBDT2.801.79 56 PBT2.101.08 94 NP1.751.08 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content