Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 62.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.68% to Rs 47.78 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 62.04% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.68% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.7830.117.959.002.801.792.101.081.751.08

