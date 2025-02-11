Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 62.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 58.68% to Rs 47.78 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 62.04% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.68% to Rs 47.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales47.7830.11 59 OPM %7.959.00 -PBDT2.801.79 56 PBT2.101.08 94 NP1.751.08 62

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

