Asian shares end lower, China benchmark ends 0.12% lower

Asian stocks ended mostly lower in cautious trade on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs targeting more than 90 nations came into force just after midnight.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.12 percent lower at 3,635.13 after Trump demanded the immediate resignation of new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, calling him "highly conflicted" due to his ties to Chinese firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.89 percent to 24,858.82.

