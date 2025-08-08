Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.85%

Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.85%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Japanese shares bucked the regional trend after the country's chief trade negotiator said the U.S. agreed to end so-called stacking on universal tariffs and cut car levies at the same time.

SoftBank's strong profits and growing investments in AI also boosted sentiment. The Nikkei average jumped 1.85 percent to 41,820.48.

The broader Topix index settled 1.21 percent higher at 3,024.21, rising above the key psychological mark of 3,000 points for the first time.

Automakers Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Honda and Toyota surged 3-4 percent while SoftBank Group shares soared 10.4 percent. Sony climbed 3.5 percent to extend the previous session's strong gains after hiking profit forecasts.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

