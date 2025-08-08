Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank divests 11.11% stake held in NSDL

IDBI Bank divests 11.11% stake held in NSDL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
IDBI Bank had offered 22,22,00,00 equity shares constituting 11.11% shareholding in National Securities Depository (NSDL), an associate company of the Bank, by way of Offer for Sale, in the IPO, at the issue price of Rs. 799.87 per share. Pursuant to the completion of this transaction, NSDL ceases to be an associate company of IDBI Bank.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

