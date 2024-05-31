Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 19.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 374.97 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 19.73% to Rs 54.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 374.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.81% to Rs 256.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 239.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 1536.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1420.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

