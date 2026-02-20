Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO subscribed 88%

The offer received bids for 1.26 crore shares as against 1.46 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health received bids for 1,28,56,347 shares as against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (20 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (20 February 2026) and it closed on Tuesday (24 February 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 75 and 79 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 189 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1,13,92,500 equity shares, worth up to Rs 90 crore, and an offer for sale of 9,493,700 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 75 crore, by Dr. Manika Khanna. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 50 crore for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of new IVF centers, Rs 20 crore for repayment and prepayment of certain outstanding loans, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 6,13,85,084 equity shares, aggregating to 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 71.29%.

Ahead of the IPO of Gaudium IVF and Women Health on 19 February 2026, the company raised Rs 49.50 crore from anchor investors by allotting 62.65 lakh shares at Rs 79 each to 4 anchor investors. Gaudium IVF and Women Health (est. 2015) is an India-based fertility chain operating 30+ centers under a hub-and-spoke model. It offers IVF, ICSI, IUI, fertility preservation, and related gynecology services. IVF contributes approximately 69% of revenue, with a success rate of 58.74% and average revenue per patient of Rs 2.58 lakh. The company plans to add 19 new centers over FY26FY28 to expand its footprint.