GE Power India bags service supply contract from NTPC GE Power worth Rs 348 crore

GE Power India said that it has received supply order from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL), with a contract value of Rs 348 crore.
The contract focuses on the renovation and modernization of Steam Turbines at NTPC's Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station (TPS) Units 1-3 (3x210 MW). This project aims to improve heat rate (efficiency) and extend the lifespan of the turbines.
GE Power India's expertise covers engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supplying products and equipment for power plants. They operate across the entire power plant lifecycle, from design and procurement to construction and servicing.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 13.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 390.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
The scrip shed 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 471 on the BSE.
