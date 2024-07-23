Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 82.42 points or 1.05% at 7920 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.76%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.41%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.98%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.56%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.43%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.8%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.96%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.94%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.29 or 0.11% at 52856.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.86 points or 0.09% at 16048.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.8 points or 0.04% at 24518.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.26 points or 0.01% at 80512.34.

On BSE,1517 shares were trading in green, 1472 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

