Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 4.34%, BSE Power index Gains 1.09%

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 4.34% today to trade at Rs 57.46. The BSE Power index is up 1.09% to quote at 7923.39. The index is up 1.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 2.49% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 95.68 % over last one year compared to the 21.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 8.33% over last one month compared to 1.38% gain in BSE Power index and 4.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 57.82 on 23 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.43 on 27 Jul 2023.
