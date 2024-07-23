Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 59.68 points or 0.96% at 6264.01 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.41%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.98%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.98%),GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 2.02%),EMS Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.87%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.56%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.43%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.34%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.15%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.82%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.96%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.94%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.29 or 0.11% at 52856.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.86 points or 0.09% at 16048.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.8 points or 0.04% at 24518.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.26 points or 0.01% at 80512.34.

On BSE,1517 shares were trading in green, 1472 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

