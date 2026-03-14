GE Power India announced the resignation of Aashish Ghai from the position of whole-time director & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 13 May 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and gas businesses are also housed in the company in addition to steam power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and a services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity.

The electric utility company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 18.58 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income rose by 16.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 401.25 crore in the third quarter of FY26.