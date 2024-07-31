Sales rise 33.55% to Rs 958.34 croreNet profit of GE T&D India rose 376.42% to Rs 134.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales958.34717.57 34 OPM %19.017.08 -PBDT191.9851.47 273 PBT179.9138.63 366 NP134.5428.24 376
Powered by Capital Market - Live News