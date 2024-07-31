Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE T&D India standalone net profit rises 376.42% in the June 2024 quarter

GE T&amp;D India standalone net profit rises 376.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore

Net profit of GE T&D India rose 376.42% to Rs 134.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales958.34717.57 34 OPM %19.017.08 -PBDT191.9851.47 273 PBT179.9138.63 366 NP134.5428.24 376

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget with BS LIVE: We want Indian style polity and Chinese style growth, says TV Somanathan

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in action

A Tale of Timeless Elegance: Taj Lakefront Bhopal

TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story