Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 180.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 20.9% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 41.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37118.6, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 87.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for fifth session

Sundaram Clayton climbs after appointing R Venkatesh as CEO

Aurobindo Pharma gains as arm gets USFDA final nod for Everolimus tablets

British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 hits record high

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story