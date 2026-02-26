GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 180.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 20.9% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 41.35% in last one month.