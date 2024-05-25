Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesis Deve. & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Genesis Deve. &amp; Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Genesis Deve. & Holdings rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.08 -100 00.08 -100 OPM %062.50 -00 - PBDT0.070.05 40 0.010 0 PBT0.070.05 40 0.010 0 NP0.070.05 40 0.010 0

