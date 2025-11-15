Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 37.24 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 4.14% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.2431.5514.7723.616.537.246.066.125.034.83

