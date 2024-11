Genpharmasec standalone net profit rises 9900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec rose 9900.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

