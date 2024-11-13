Family Care Hospitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.79% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net loss of Family Care Hospitals reported to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.79% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.8812.43797.9416.1731.552.1231.271.76-43.271.26

