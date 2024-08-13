Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.83 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 210.86 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 210.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.210.86178.188.937.029.965.052.87-1.402.83-1.06

