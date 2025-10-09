Netweb collaborates with Bengaluru-based Bud Ecosystem

To develop affordable AI infrastructure for India

Netweb Technologies India (Netweb) has entered into a partnership with Bud Ecosystem (Bud), a Bengaluru-based AI research and product company, to jointly develop affordable, localized AI infrastructure solutions for India.

The collaboration brings together Netweb's expertise in scalable, high-performance, and energy-efficient, enterprise-grade computing systems with Bud's AI foundry software stack to create ready-to-deploy AI solutions designed for India's diverse sectors including education, healthcare, retail, agriculture, and small businesses.

Under this partnership, the two companies will co-develop AI-in-a-Box pre-configured systems integrating optimized hardware and software to deliver AI capabilities in environments with limited connectivity or technical resources. The solutions are designed to be modular and scalable, allowing customers to start with CPU-based systems and upgrade seamlessly to advanced GPU or accelerator-based configurations as needs evolve.