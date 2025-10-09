Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves bags Rs 52-cr solar rooftop order

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 52-cr solar rooftop order

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 51.59 crore for the supply of solar rooftop systems in the state of Telangana households.

The scope of work includes the supply of inverters, AC distribution boxes (ACDB), DC distribution boxes (DCDB), and solar modules.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on a 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.52% to settle at Rs 285.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

