Stock Alert: Oswal Agro Mills, IIFL Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, EPL

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 October 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Oswal Agro Mills announced that Narinder Kumar has resigned from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) & whole-time director of the company effective from 8 October 2025.
IIFL Finance announced the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged an order worth Rs 51.6 crore for the supply and installation of solar rooftop systems from a government body in Telangana.
EPL has announced that MD & Global CEO Anand Kripalu will retire effective 31 December 2025 and Hemant Bakshi has been appointed CEO Designate, effective 13 October 2025.
Lupin said it plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Florida, with a projected cumulative investment of $250 million.
Centum Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to jointly advance indigenous capabilities in high-technology navigation systems for the Indian Navy.
