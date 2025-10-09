Stock Alert: Oswal Agro Mills, IIFL Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, EPL

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oswal Agro Mills announced that Narinder Kumar has resigned from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) & whole-time director of the company effective from 8 October 2025.

IIFL Finance announced the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged an order worth Rs 51.6 crore for the supply and installation of solar rooftop systems from a government body in Telangana.