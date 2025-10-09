Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Oswal Agro Mills, IIFL Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, EPL

Stock Alert: Oswal Agro Mills, IIFL Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, EPL

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oswal Agro Mills announced that Narinder Kumar has resigned from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) & whole-time director of the company effective from 8 October 2025.

IIFL Finance announced the appointment of Girish Kousgi as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective from 30 October 2025, for a period of five years.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged an order worth Rs 51.6 crore for the supply and installation of solar rooftop systems from a government body in Telangana.

EPL has announced that MD & Global CEO Anand Kripalu will retire effective 31 December 2025 and Hemant Bakshi has been appointed CEO Designate, effective 13 October 2025.

Lupin said it plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Florida, with a projected cumulative investment of $250 million.

Centum Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to jointly advance indigenous capabilities in high-technology navigation systems for the Indian Navy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 52-cr solar rooftop order

EPL approves change in directorate

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

GRSE signs MoU with Centum Electronics

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story