Ramky Infra arm bags Rs 2,085 cr order from HMWSSB

Ramky Infrastructure said that its subsidiary, Mallannasagar Water Supply has executed a concessionaire agreement with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad under hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The agreement involves the execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase II & Phase III, which includes filling Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water for the rejuvenation of the Musi River. The scope also covers manning, operation, and maintenance of the project (Package II).

The project entails a construction timeline of 2 years, followed by operation and maintenance for 10 years under the HAM framework. The total project value is estimated at Rs 2,085 crore.