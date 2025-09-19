Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infra arm bags Rs 2,085 cr order from HMWSSB

Ramky Infra arm bags Rs 2,085 cr order from HMWSSB

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Ramky Infrastructure said that its subsidiary, Mallannasagar Water Supply has executed a concessionaire agreement with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad under hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The agreement involves the execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase II & Phase III, which includes filling Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water for the rejuvenation of the Musi River. The scope also covers manning, operation, and maintenance of the project (Package II).

The project entails a construction timeline of 2 years, followed by operation and maintenance for 10 years under the HAM framework. The total project value is estimated at Rs 2,085 crore.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.1% to Rs 74.40 crore despite of 33.4% decline in net sales to Rs 379.24 crore in Q1 FY2 over Q1 FY25.

The counter added 2.24% to settle at Rs 586.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

