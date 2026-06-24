GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 57.00 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 635.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,035.72 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 43,680 crore so far in June (till 22 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed were wobbly on Wednesday, a day after a global selloff in technology and semiconductor shares, ‌with analysts cautioning about the risk of renewed volatility. Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower Wednesday as investors watched developments around tanker traffic and maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz. International benchmark Brent crude futures for August fell 0.45% to $76.73 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for August dropped 0.48% to $72.86 per barrel. Over 11,000 seafarers stuck in the Persian Gulf will begin to exit through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies, with about 20% of oil shipments passing through the waterway before the Iran conflict. Index provider MSCI kept South Korea classified as an emerging market in its most recent review on Tuesday, while extending its assessment of Indonesias status until November. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower on Tuesday as a tech sell-off that began during the prior session picked up steam overnight, with global markets in Asia routed as memory chip-related shares tumbled. The broad market index fell 1.44% to 7,365.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.21% to close at 25,587.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 45.87 points, or 0.09%, at 51,666.84.

Domestic Market: The benchmark indices witnessed a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, with the Sensex plunging about 900 points and the Nifty slipping below 23,850, weighed down by weak global cues, foreign fund outflows and profit booking after a recent rally. The decline mirrored losses across Asian markets, including a trading halt in South Korea after the KOSPI tumbled over 9%. Selling pressure intensified in IT and metal stocks amid concerns over softer demand and weaker commodity prices. A stronger US dollar, a weaker rupee and a spike in India VIX added to investor caution. Pharma and healthcare stocks, however, bucked the broader market weakness.