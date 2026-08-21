GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2026 futures were up 34 points, indicating a mildly positive start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 583.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,537.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 August 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 14399.76 crore in August so far, through 20 August 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026, while they were net sellers of Rs 53,957.90 crore in June 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading mostly higher on Friday, despite a sharp overnight selloff on Wall Street. However, sentiment remained cautious as Brent crude climbed above $93 a barrel amid unresolved US-Iran tensions, keeping inflation concerns elevated. In Japan, core consumer inflation accelerated to 1.8% year-on-year in July from 1.6% in June, marking the fastest pace since January. Underlying inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, rose 1.9%, while headline inflation also increased 1.9%. The firmer inflation data strengthened expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates as soon as its September meeting. Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 1.32%, the S&P 500 falling 0.87% and the Nasdaq Composite losing 1%, as Treasury yields resumed their climb. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to around 4.70%, while the 30-year yield touched 5.25%.

Walmart shares plunged 9.2% after its US comparable sales growth slowed to 2.6% in the second quarter, below market expectations, with higher fuel prices weighing on consumer spending. Investors will now turn their attention to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and the upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from 27-29 August. Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Thursday, with the Nifty snapping a seven-session losing streak and reclaiming the 24,200 level, while the Sensex jumped over 600 points. The recovery was supported by easing US Treasury yields after the US Treasury announced plans to double its buybacks of longer-duration government debt, helping steady global bond markets and improve risk appetite. Buying was broad-based, led by IT, financials, realty and media stocks, while the broader market also ended higher. The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed at 95.71 per dollar. Technically, the Nifty faces an immediate hurdle at 24,290-24,320, while 24,130-24,100 remains a crucial support zone.