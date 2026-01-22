Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, DLF, Cigniti Technologies, and APL Apollo Tubes.

The company’s revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 jumped 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore, up from ₹5,405 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore in Q2 FY26. Eternal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹364 crore, marking a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,727 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹8,357 crore in the same quarter last year.

In the October–December period, DRL recorded a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue from North America, falling to ₹2,964 crore from ₹3,383 crore, due to continued price erosion of Lenalidomide. In contrast, revenue from India grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,603 crore from ₹1,346 crore, driven by new product launches and favourable foreign exchange movements.

Market overview for January 22

Indian equity markets are poised for a rebound on Thursday, ending a three-day sell-off amid easing concerns over a Greenland-related trade dispute. Early indicators showed GIFT Nifty up 0.81 per cent, or 205 points, at 7:45 am. Market action on Dalal Street is expected to remain stock-specific as earnings season continues in full swing.