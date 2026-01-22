Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, DLF, Cigniti Technologies, and APL Apollo Tubes.
Eternal Q3 results
The company’s revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 jumped 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore, up from ₹5,405 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore in Q2 FY26. Eternal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹364 crore, marking a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase. ALSO READ | Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Eternal Group; Dhindsa to take charge
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 results
The company’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,727 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹8,357 crore in the same quarter last year.
In the October–December period, DRL recorded a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue from North America, falling to ₹2,964 crore from ₹3,383 crore, due to continued price erosion of Lenalidomide. In contrast, revenue from India grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,603 crore from ₹1,346 crore, driven by new product launches and favourable foreign exchange movements.
Market overview for January 22
Indian equity markets are poised for a rebound on Thursday, ending a three-day sell-off amid easing concerns over a Greenland-related trade dispute. Early indicators showed GIFT Nifty up 0.81 per cent, or 205 points, at 7:45 am. Market action on Dalal Street is expected to remain stock-specific as earnings season continues in full swing.
The turnaround comes after US President Donald Trump announced he would not impose tariffs on EU nations on February 1, citing a “framework for a future deal” with NATO on Greenland.
The development spurred Asian market rallies, with Japan and South Korea leading the charge. South Korea’s KOSPI surged past the 5,000 mark, boosted by strong gains in technology stocks. Overnight, Wall Street ended higher as easing geopolitical and trade tensions lifted investor sentiment. The S&P 500 rose 1.16 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 1.18 per cent. CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
List of firms releasing Q3 results today, January 22
1 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
2 Adani Energy Solutions
3 Adani Total Gas
4 Alivus Life Sciences
5 Alufluoride
6 Antelopus Selan Energy
7 APL Apollo Tubes
8 Avon Mercantile
9 Bandhan Bank
10 Bansisons Tea Industries
11 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
12 Borana Weaves
13 Cigniti Technologies
14 COFORGE
15 Computer Age Management Services
16 Cyient
17 DLF
18 Duncan Engineering
19 EKI Energy Services Ltd
20 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
21 GAMCO
22 Go Digit General Insurance
23 Gujarat State Petronet
24 Home First Finance Company India
25 Ideaforge Technology
26 IIFL Finance
27 India Finsec
28 India Motor Parts and Accessories
29 Indian Bank
30 InfoBeans Technologies
31 Interglobe Aviation
32 Kopran
33 Krystal Integrated Services
34 LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
35 Monarch Networth Capital
36 MphasiS
37 NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS
38 Orient Electric Limited
39 Premier Energies
40 Radico Khaitan
41 Shah Foods
42 Saptak Chem And Business
43 Shanthi Gears
44 Shree Vatsaa Finance & leasing
45 Spectrum Electrical Industries
46 Steel Strips Wheels
47 Spentex Industries
48 STRING METAVERSE
49 Suryoday Small Finance Bank
50 Swastika Investsmart
51 Syngene International
52 Tanla Platforms
53 Thirani Projects
54 TTK Healthcare
55 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
56 V-Mart Retail
57 Zee Entertainment Enterprises