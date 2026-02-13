What businesses should track closely at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, positioning India as host of the first global AI summit in the Global South. Organised under the IndiaAI Mission and anchored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the five-day programme aims to bring together governments, companies, startups, researchers and civil society to focus on how artificial intelligence is being deployed on the ground, not just debated at a policy level .

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit: Indigenous SLM, LLMs to take AI summit centre stage For businesses, the summit is less about headline speeches and more about signals on where AI adoption is moving, which use cases are gaining institutional backing, and how public systems may shape future demand.

Sectoral AI use cases moving beyond pilots A core focus of the summit is showcasing AI applications already being deployed across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, governance, education and financial services. According to the officials, these are not framed as experimental projects but as scalable systems intended for public service delivery and industry adoption. “For companies building in AI, especially applied AI, this summit is expected to move the narrative from experimentation to execution,” said Apurv Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of SquadStack.ai, a conversational AI company whose voice-based agents became the first in the world to pass a Turing Test. “We are looking for clear signals on infrastructure support, policy stability, compute accessibility, and long term commitment to deep tech.”

Startups and companies working on farming advisory tools, remote diagnostics, language translation, fraud detection, and judicial automation are expected to feature prominently across the summit’s thematic tracks, as per the official release. For businesses, these sessions offer visibility into how AI is being operationalised in real environments, particularly in rural and low-resource settings, and where government-backed demand may emerge. Agrawal said industry is watching closely for alignment between policy ambition and enterprise realities. “The biggest expectation is that this becomes a platform where real use cases, real deployments, and real outcomes are highlighted rather than just announcements.” Indian startups to watch on responsible and applied AI Several Indian startups are part of the summit ecosystem, reflecting its emphasis on applied and responsible AI. These include firms working on privacy-preserving AI systems, cybersecurity platforms, multilingual AI tools for farmers, vertical language models for smallholder agriculture, aquaculture monitoring, fresh-produce quality tracking, AI-enabled governance tools, and judicial transcription systems.

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit 2026: How India plans to deploy, govern and procure AI Others operate in conversational AI, surveillance analytics, satellite-based AI, video generation and drone-based inspections. “Companies expect three things: regulatory clarity that balances innovation with governance, expanded access to sovereign compute infrastructure — India’s 1.2 million H100-equivalent capacity is a fraction of the US’s 39.7 million — and concrete global collaboration frameworks, especially around AI chip access and cross-border R&D,” said Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, CMO of QNu Labs, a full-stack hybrid quantum cybersecurity company, which delivers hardware and software solutions that protect critical infrastructure worldwide. She added that the presence of a large international business delegation raises the stakes. “With 100+ US firms attending through USISPF’s largest-ever delegation, the stakes are real. What must not get lost in the AI euphoria is the security conversation. Every AI system is only as trustworthy as the cryptographic infrastructure protecting it, and quantum computing is about to upend that entire foundation.”

Global tech leaders and policy signals The summit is also expected to see participation from senior leadership at major global technology firms, alongside Indian business leaders and policymakers. The summit is also being framed as a platform to position India differently in the global AI economy not just as a talent supplier, but as a deployment and product ecosystem. “This summit can position India not just as a talent hub, but as a product nation in AI,” Agrawal said. He pointed to opportunities around indigenous model development, public-private partnerships in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare and governance, access to datasets and computes for startups, and exporting AI products built for Indian conditions to other emerging markets.

ALSO READ: AI Summit 2026: Here are the seven chakras guiding India's AI roadmap The presence of global CEOs and founders alongside regulators and multilateral bodies signals that outcomes from the summit may feed into future standards, partnerships and procurement decisions, particularly in emerging markets. Flagship challenges and funding pathways A major business-relevant component of the summit is its set of flagship challenges. The AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge, AI by HER Global Impact Challenge, and YUVAI Global Youth Challenge are designed to surface deployable AI solutions in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, climate and governance. Winning teams are eligible for financial awards, mentorship, cloud credits, pilot opportunities with institutions, and visibility through the summit’s official platforms. For investors and enterprises, these challenges function as a pipeline for early-stage technologies that have already been screened for real-world relevance.