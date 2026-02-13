S Korea's drone regret sensible, but insufficient: N Korean leader's sister

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday it was "sensible" for a South Korean government official to express regret for alleged civilian drone flights over North Korea but warned of counterattacks if they recur.

The statement by Kim Yo Jong came after South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Tuesday expressed "deep regret" over the alleged flights and stressed that Seoul's liberal government seeks "mutual recognition and peaceful coexistence" between the war-divided rivals.

North Korea threatened retaliation last month after accusing South Korea of launching a surveillance drone flight in September and again in January.

The South Korean government has denied operating any drones during the times specified by North Korea but law enforcement authorities are investigating three civilians suspected of flying drones into the North from border areas. The development threatens to further dampen prospects for a push by Seoul to resume long-stalled talks with North Korea amid a deepening nuclear standoff. Kim Yo Jong said Chung's comments displayed "sensible behavior" but were insufficient as a government response, demanding stronger measures from Seoul to prevent similar activities in the future. "I give advance warning that reoccurrence of such provocation as violating the inalienable sovereignty of the DPRK will surely provoke a terrible response," she said, using the initials of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.