Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 11064 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1906 shares

Gillette India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 11064 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1906 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.715.95. Volumes stood at 4644 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 4617 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.6,535.45. Volumes stood at 1087 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77399 shares. The stock gained 8.78% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd recorded volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.356.35. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 57300 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18016 shares. The stock gained 2.69% to Rs.751.05. Volumes stood at 18034 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gillette India update on change in tax liability

Shoppers Stop relaunches store at Chetpet, Chennai

Shoppers Stop opens its first store in Shillong

Usha Martin gains on appointing Abhijit Paul as CFO

Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Sensex jumps 308 pts; Nifty near 22,750; VIX climbs 5.88%

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; Realty shares rally

RVNL's JV bags contract worth Rs 438 crore from Southern Railway

UCO Bank Q4 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 526 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story