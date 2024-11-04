Maruti Suzuki India opens bookings for All-New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire. India's highest-selling compact sedan*, the All-New Dzire is set to revolutionise the segment with its progressive design, segment first features and unparalleled value proposition. Building on the remarkable legacy of the Dzire brand, this new generation model represents a significant leap forward in Maruti Suzuki's commitment to offer exceptional vehicles to the Indian market.

*Claim verified by JATO Dynamics as on 17 October 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News