Ginni Filaments hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Ginni Filaments surged 20% to Rs 28.35 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.82 crore in Q4 March 2024.

Net sales rose 5.81% year-on-year to Rs 103.50 crore in Q4 March 2025. Profit before tax stood at Rs 8.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 53.84 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, the company reported net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.49 crore in the year ended March 2024. Net sales rose 6.53% YoY to Rs 373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025. Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.42 crore in FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 88.25 crore in FY24.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 10.36 crore in FY25 as against Rs 43.43 crore in FY24.

Ginni Filaments is engaged primarily in the business of the manufacturing non-woven fabric, garments, wipes and cosmetics at its factories located at Panoli (Gujarat), Noida (U.P.) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News