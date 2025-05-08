Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and KBC Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2025.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd lost 6.61% to Rs 99.38 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98501 shares in the past one month.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5482 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd crashed 5.61% to Rs 224.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10882 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd fell 5.41% to Rs 41.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8682 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd dropped 5.13% to Rs 0.37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

