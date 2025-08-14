GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.17% to Rs 32.31 crore

Net Loss of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.3126.022.454.000.240.77-0.560.01-1.02-0.25

