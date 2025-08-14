Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 460.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.16% to Rs 58.70 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 460.13% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 125.16% to Rs 58.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.7026.0718.214.1812.872.0312.842.028.851.58

