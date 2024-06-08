Gland Pharma appoints Srinivas Sadu as Executive Chairman and CEO

Gland Pharma announced that Srinivas Sadu, the incumbent Managing Director (MD) and CEO, has been appointed as Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, effective 10 June 2024.

Srinivas Sadu, a seasoned professional with over two decades of rich experience, has been a key part of Gland's journey. He assumed the role of MD and CEO on April 25, 2019, and has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. His career with the company began in 2000, and he steadily rose through the ranks to become chief operating officer in 2011

