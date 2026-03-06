Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1676.6, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 13.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1676.6, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Gland Pharma Ltd has eased around 11.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23005.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50035 shares today, compared to the daily average of 84591 shares in last one month.