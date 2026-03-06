Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1121.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.33% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 3.41% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1121.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 6.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50000.8, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.99 lakh shares in last one month.