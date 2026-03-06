Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 12.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30126.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.07 lakh shares in last one month.