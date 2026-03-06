State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1152.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 57.24% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1152.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.State Bank of India has added around 0.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59055.85, down 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.39 lakh shares in last one month.