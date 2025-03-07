Gland Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1663.3, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 6.33% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1663.3, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 12.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.35, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95455 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News