Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 3.08%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.06, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.56% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% drop in NIFTY and a 20.24% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 4.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31729.85, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 286.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

