Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2480.65, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 4.26% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 2480.65, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 3.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51890.3, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2488.65, up 1.3% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 4.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 4.26% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 45.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

