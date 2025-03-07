Nestle India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2228.45, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.26% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2228.45, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 0.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51890.3, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2246.6, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 67.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

