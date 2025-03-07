Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2258.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.01% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% drop in NIFTY and a 4.26% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2258.1, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 2.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51890.3, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

